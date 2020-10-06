Bangor Region YMCA launching senior pilot program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Region YMCA is launching a pilot program for Seniors.

The Bangor YMCA, along with The Un-Lonley Project, are excited about their virtual program.

The Successful Aging pilot program will help seniors manage a verity of challenges they may be experiencing during this pandemic, such as loneliness and social isolation.

Bangor Y CEO Diane Dickerson says this program is funded by a $3,000 grant from The Foundation for Art & Healing, in hopes to help seniors that may feel the mental impact of social isolation.

“Without being able to come they, they have just lost their zest for life and we need to reach out, We need to do everything we can to get them involved and feeling a part of a community again. It’s really that sense of being a part of a community that is so crucial to all people, but certainly our seniors,” said Diane Dickerson, CEO of the Bangor YMCA.

The Program being facilitated by Jennifer Crane starts in October, it runs for seven weeks with 10 to 15 participants.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.