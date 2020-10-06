Advertisement

Bangor man facing charges after incident at Big Apple

Police responded around 4:30 p.m. to the Big Apple store on State Street.
29-year-old Michael Decarvalho was arrested and is facing charges.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Bangor man is behind bars on Monday night after what police say was a shoplifting incident that led to a dispute with a customer at a convenience store.

Police say 29-year-old, Michael Decarvalho, was arrested and charged with attempted theft and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities responded around 4:30 p.m. to the Big Apple store on State Street.

They say a customer confronted Decarvalho for allegedly trying to take items from the store.

That’s when an argument between the two started and Decarvalho showed a knife then took off.

Decarvalho was later found on Center Street.

Decarvalho is at the Penobscot County Jail.

