Bangor International Airport reports decrease in passengers for August

The reduction in travelers is similar to what other airports are seeing, according to the Airport Director.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor International Airport’s Director gave WABI TV5 an update on their travel numbers for August.

It’s down 59% from 2019.

Director, Tony Caruso, said the drop in travelers is similar to what other airports are seeing.

Caruso said in 2019, they had more than 74,000 passengers inbound and outbound.

For the month of August, those numbers were more than 22,000.

Tony Caruso, Bangor International Airport Director, said, “We certainly compare ourselves to other airports. It’s a small community. We all talk. We all compare numbers. What we are experiencing is very similar to other airports. Certainly, all in this together”

Caruso said there has been a slight increase in traffic recently.

Looking back to April, passenger numbers were down 95%.

