Variably Cloudy, Few Isolated Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A quiet start to the work week today with variably cloudy skies expected. A weak disturbance moving through the area will give us a chance for a few isolated showers. It looks like the best chance for any showers will be over Downeast locales as well as over the far north otherwise most areas will remain dry today. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50s to mid-60s for highs this afternoon. A light southerly wind tonight will bring more low clouds in to the state for the overnight hours. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the nighttime with lows dropping to the 40s.

Tuesday will be a similar day with variably cloudy skies and the chance for a few isolated showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s for highs. Low pressure coming out of the Great Lakes Region Wednesday will bring showers into Maine Wednesday afternoon. The showers will turn to a steadier rain later in the day and at night. The steadiest of the rain will fall over the northern half of the state where it looks like .25″-.75″ of rain can be expected by late Wednesday night with lesser amounts of around .1″ expected elsewhere. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s. A breezy and cooler day is expected on Thursday on the backside of Wednesday’s rainfall. Strong low pressure moving into the Maritimes combined with high pressure centered through the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley will produce a gusty northwest wind on Thursday which will usher some cooler air into the region for the end of the week. Thursday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The gusty northwest wind will make it feel cooler than that. Gusts on Thursday could reach 30-35 MPH at times so a few scattered power outages can’t be ruled out. Friday will be a sunny but cool day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The wind should still be fairly gusty at least for the morning hours Friday then diminish during the afternoon.

Today: Variably cloudy. A few isolated showers possible. Highs between 58°-66°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. Highs between 56°-64°. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible especially closer to the coast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

