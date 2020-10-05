Advertisement

Two officers fired from Rockland Police Department, charged with animal cruelty

Officers fired
Officers fired(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -

Authorities say two Rockland police officers who were fired last week now face animal cruelty charges.

27-year-old Addison Cox of Warren and 30-year-old Michael Rolerson of Searsmont are accused of night hunting as well as other hunting related crimes after an incident that authorities say happened on Bog Road in Rockland.

Both former officers are working with the union that represents them to appeal their dismissals.

Cox had worked for the department since 2016, Rolerson since 2018.

According to the police chief, a third officer, who has not been named, is on administrative leave that’s not directly related to the alleged crimes but to the investigation that was conducted.

