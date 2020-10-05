Skeletons dressed to play football on Rt. 1 in Camden

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) -

The Patriots won’t be the only football team playing a game tonight.

If you’re driving down route 1 in Camden you will undoubtedly notice a collection of skeletons dressed as football players.

Each bony ghoul has their own jersey and helmet and there’s even a few officials and spectators.

Purdue, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia are just a handful of the helmets on display.

Many locals and tourists were pulling over and taking photos of the spooky gridiron showdown.

