Skeletons dressed to play football on Rt. 1 in Camden
Many locals and tourists were pulling over and taking photos of the spooky gridiron showdown.
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) -
The Patriots won’t be the only football team playing a game tonight.
If you’re driving down route 1 in Camden you will undoubtedly notice a collection of skeletons dressed as football players.
Each bony ghoul has their own jersey and helmet and there’s even a few officials and spectators.
Purdue, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia are just a handful of the helmets on display.
