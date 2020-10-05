Advertisement

Sculptor in Rockland takes aim at President Trump ahead of election

The artist says the piece is a commentary on the world right now.
common cents
common cents(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A sculptor in Rockland is making a political statement with under a month to go until Election Day

“It’s called common sense it started out as a commentary on the lack of common sense that seems to be in the world these days.”

Chris Gamage was fed up, and took aim at president Trump through his art work.

"Trump got into the White House and COVID came around and things started getting crazy it took more of a direct line towards talking about him and what was going on with that.

“The sculpture which weighs 300 pounds was loaded up into the back of a pickup truck by Gamage and some friends and was placed right here just off Main Street.”

Gamage started the project back in 2018, but knew he had to ramp up his efforts in order to display it before the election

“Well I get out of work at 4 o’clock, so I was usually spending 4 until 9ish trying to get things done on it, certainly the last couple of weeks.”

Here’s the catch, Gamage didn’t get permission to put the sculpture on display by Rockland Park’s and Recreation.

Tom Luttrell, Rockland’s City Manager spoke with us on the matter.

“Well we talked about that and he is willing to move it if need be, and I told him soon as he gets his application in I’ll have the committee act on it but we’ll have a resolution by the end of the week one way or the other.

Gamage did indeed submit his application to keep his art work in place, and hopes that this experience will make it easier for other artists moving forward.

“Protocol will be done and next time somebody else wants to do this you’ll be able to go down to city halls and fill out the paperwork and do it.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

12 year old hospitalized after hunting incident

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A spokesperson for the Maine Warden Service says, the boy was with his father in Deveraux Township in Washington County.

News

Skeletons dressed to play football on Rt. 1 in Camden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
If you’re driving down route 1 in Camden you will undoubtedly notice a collection of skeletons dressed as football players.

News

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills offers tips to stay safe on the road.

News

Fright at Fort shirts fundraiser help after cancellation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The t-shirts are $15 and the sweatshirts are $25.

Latest News

News

Cardboard recycling available for Bangor residents

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A Bangor recycling facility is open and accepting cardboard, again.

News

Former WABI employee, NESCom instructor dies unexpectedly

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Rick was a valued colleague and friend at WABI for more than ten years, beginning in 1980.

News

Maine Team Hope Walk for Huntington’s Disease

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Virtual walk for annual Maine Team Hope Walk

News

In-person absentee voting starts in Maine

Updated: 11 hours ago
Voters in other communities should check with their local city or town clerk for specific times and locations.

News

Liberty man killed in car crash Sunday night

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Spencer was the only person in the vehicle.

News

HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE

Updated: 12 hours ago
CHILDREN OF A PARENT WITH HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE HAVE A 50-PERCENT CHANCE OF INHERITING THE FAULTY GENE.