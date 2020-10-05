Sculptor in Rockland takes aim at President Trump ahead of election

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A sculptor in Rockland is making a political statement with under a month to go until Election Day

“It’s called common sense it started out as a commentary on the lack of common sense that seems to be in the world these days.”

Chris Gamage was fed up, and took aim at president Trump through his art work.

"Trump got into the White House and COVID came around and things started getting crazy it took more of a direct line towards talking about him and what was going on with that.

“The sculpture which weighs 300 pounds was loaded up into the back of a pickup truck by Gamage and some friends and was placed right here just off Main Street.”

Gamage started the project back in 2018, but knew he had to ramp up his efforts in order to display it before the election

“Well I get out of work at 4 o’clock, so I was usually spending 4 until 9ish trying to get things done on it, certainly the last couple of weeks.”

Here’s the catch, Gamage didn’t get permission to put the sculpture on display by Rockland Park’s and Recreation.

Tom Luttrell, Rockland’s City Manager spoke with us on the matter.

“Well we talked about that and he is willing to move it if need be, and I told him soon as he gets his application in I’ll have the committee act on it but we’ll have a resolution by the end of the week one way or the other.

Gamage did indeed submit his application to keep his art work in place, and hopes that this experience will make it easier for other artists moving forward.

“Protocol will be done and next time somebody else wants to do this you’ll be able to go down to city halls and fill out the paperwork and do it.”

