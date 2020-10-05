Advertisement

Police identify victim of Winthrop homicide

Homicide
Homicide(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - State Police are now saying that the death of a man in Winthrop is a homicide.

According to police, 30-year-old Joshua Martin, who is from New York, had been staying in the Augusta area.

He was found shot to death at a Squire Court home, just off Payne Road, around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities have not released any information about a suspect.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fright at Fort shirts fundraiser help after cancellation

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The t-shirts are $15 and the sweatshirts are $25.

News

Cardboard recycling available for Bangor residents

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A Bangor recycling facility is open and accepting cardboard, again.

News

Former WABI employee, NESCom instructor dies unexpectedly

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Rick was a valued colleague and friend at WABI for more than ten years, beginning in 1980.

Crime

Fate of NY man accused of murder now in the hands of jurors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Jury deliberations began around 11am.

Latest News

Crime

Escaped Waldo County inmates found sitting in NH stream

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They’re facing numerous charges including escape.

Crime

Two officers fired from Rockland Police Department, charged with animal cruelty

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Both former officers are working with the union that represents them to appeal their dismissals.

News

Maine Team Hope Walk for Huntington’s Disease

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Virtual walk for annual Maine Team Hope Walk

News

In-person absentee voting starts in Maine

Updated: 7 hours ago
Voters in other communities should check with their local city or town clerk for specific times and locations.

News

Liberty man killed in car crash Sunday night

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Spencer was the only person in the vehicle.

News

HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE

Updated: 7 hours ago
CHILDREN OF A PARENT WITH HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE HAVE A 50-PERCENT CHANCE OF INHERITING THE FAULTY GENE.