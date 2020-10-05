Police identify victim of Winthrop homicide
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - State Police are now saying that the death of a man in Winthrop is a homicide.
According to police, 30-year-old Joshua Martin, who is from New York, had been staying in the Augusta area.
He was found shot to death at a Squire Court home, just off Payne Road, around 11 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities have not released any information about a suspect.
