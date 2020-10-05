Advertisement

Patchy Fog Late Tonight, Partly Sunny & Breezy Tuesday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought the partly to mostly sunny sky to Maine today will slide off to our southeast very late tonight and tomorrow. The high will bring Maine a partly cloudy sky tonight and tomorrow. A southerly breeze on the backside off the high will cause the temps to run a few to several degrees above normal tomorrow as highs range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wednesday will feature a mostly cloudy sky as a cold front and rather potent upper level trough move through the Northeast. The combination of the upper trough and cold front will bring showers to Maine Wednesday, with the bulk of the showers falling during the afternoon and evening hours. The steadiest showers will likely fall north of the Bangor Region Wednesday as a storm riding along the cold front crosses far northern parts of the state later in the day and evening. The high temps on Wednesday will likely range from the upper 50s north and mountains to the 60s elsewhere across the state.

A gusty northwest breeze on the backside of the cold front will usher a dry, but chilly air-mass into New England for both Thursday and Friday. Despite a good deal of sunshine, the temps Thursday will likely range from the upper 40s north to the mid 50s south, with a gusty northwest breeze making it feel even a bit cooler. The temps Friday will run even a few degrees cooler than Thursday, but the wind won’t be quite as gusty. As high pressure slips to our south over the weekend the temps will begin to moderate across New England. The high will likely bring Maine a partly sunny and dry weekend, with still no big rainstorms in sight.

Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy, patchy fog developing, with a light south breeze and low temps in the 40s.

Tuesday: Early low clouds and fog then more sun than clouds, with a southerly breeze between 7 and 14 mph and high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, developing showers, with a southwest breeze becoming northwest late between 8 and 18 mph and high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, blustery and cool, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool, with high temps in the mid 40s to mid 50s from north to south.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

