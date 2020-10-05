Advertisement

Paris on maximum virus alert, closing bars, not restaurants

‘We are continuously adapting to the reality of the virus’
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — French authorities placed the Paris region on maximum virus alert on Monday, banning festive gatherings and requiring all bars to close but allowing restaurants to remain open, as numbers of infections increased rapidly.

Paris police prefect Didier Lallement announced the new restrictions would apply at least for the next two weeks.

“We are continuously adapting to the reality of the virus. We are taking measures to slow down (its spread),” he said.

France is one of the hardest hit countries in Europe with 32,230 virus-related deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
France is one of the hardest hit countries in Europe with 32,230 virus-related deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic.(Source: CNN)

French authorities consider bars to be major infection hot spots because patrons don’t respect social distancing rules as much as they do at restaurants.

Starting on Tuesday, bars will be closed in Paris and its suburbs. Student parties and all other festive and family events in establishments open to the public will be banned.

Restaurants will remain open under strict conditions. They include a minimum one-meter (three-foot) distance between each table, groups limited to six people instead of 10 previously, and a request to register customers' names and phone numbers to help alert those who may have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus.

Indoor sport facilities, including swimming pools, will only be open to children aged under 18. Gyms are already closed.

Cinemas, theaters and museums will remain open with strict sanitary rules, but fairs and professional shows won’t be allowed.

Authorities have maintained the limit of 1,000 spectators per day at big sports events, allowing the Roland-Garros tennis tournament to continue as planned this week.

The director of the Regional Health Authority, Aurelien Rousseau, said about 3,500 new cases of infection are confirmed on average each day in the Paris region, and 36% of ICU beds in the area are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The alert has already been raised to the maximum level for 12 days in the southern city of Marseille and nearby Aix-en-Provence, as well as the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe, in the Caribbean.

Authorities ordered the shutdown of all public venues, including bars and restaurants in these areas, which prompted several demonstrations from angry business owners in Marseille.

On Monday, local authorities announced restaurants in Marseille and Aix-en-Provence would reopen on condition they respect the same restrictions as in Paris.

French health authorities reported on Saturday 16,972 new cases of infection, the highest daily number since the country began widespread testing.

The country, one of the hardest hit in Europe, has reported 32,230 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump aims for Monday release; Press secretary tests positive

Updated: seconds ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

National

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: moments ago

National Politics

Cities declare racism a health crisis, but some doubt impact

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By SOPHIA TAREEN
Most made declarations in response to the pandemic that’s amplified racial disparities and the call for racial justice after the police killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans.

National

Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-ID) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 14 minutes ago

National

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National

Mattel launches Susan B. Anthony Barbie

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Anthony was one of the nation’s best-known abolitionists and suffragists.

National Politics

Supreme Court won’t take up ex-Kentucky clerk Kim Davis’ case

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The high court said Monday it would not take the case involving Kim Davis, the former clerk of Rowan County, and two same-sex couples who had sued her.

National

‘COPS’ resumes production months after TV show’s cancellation

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
A Sheriff in Washington state has confirmed it is allowing film crews for the television show “COPS” to ride along with deputies months after the show was canceled.

National

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 56 minutes ago

National

3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and FRANK JORDANS
Announcing the prize in Stockholm on Monday, the Nobel Committee noted that the trio’s work helped explain a major source of blood-borne hepatitis that couldn’t be explained by the hepatitis A and B viruses.