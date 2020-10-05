Advertisement

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month

Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills offers tips to stay safe on the road.
National Pedestrian Safety Month
National Pedestrian Safety Month(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is emphasizing pedestrian safety this month by deeming October National Pedestrian Safety Month.

According to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, 2019 had the highest number of pedestrian deaths in the U.S. in 30 years.

“One of the biggest issues we see here in the city is when folks are turning at an intersection. A lot of times when you’re making a turn, a right on red, that will actually be a place for the pedestrian to be able to cross," said Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills. "They push the button, they’re allowed to cross, and people will sometimes turn into the pedestrian in violation of that.”

Chief Jared Mills says it’s important to look both ways, but you should also make eye contact with the driver so they know your intent to cross the street.

“Just because somebody’s standing there doesn’t mean that you have to lock your brakes up and stop immediately. It’s that intent to actually cross the crosswalk. You can’t just cross without pushing the signal itself," said Mills.

At the end of the month, daylight savings will make it dark earlier, meaning extra precautions must be taken to stay safe.

“If you have a jacket or you have the tape, something reflective to put on so it’s retroreflective at night so people can see you," said Mills.

Chief Mills says rules of the road for cars apply to bicyclists as well.

He also clarified whose responsibility it is when a crosswalk isn’t present.

“It’s then on the pedestrian to actually wait for no cars to be coming," said Mills.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Skeletons dressed to play football on Rt. 1 in Camden

Updated: moments ago
|
By Connor Clement
If you’re driving down route 1 in Camden you will undoubtedly notice a collection of skeletons dressed as football players.

News

Fright at Fort shirts fundraiser help after cancellation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The t-shirts are $15 and the sweatshirts are $25.

News

Cardboard recycling available for Bangor residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A Bangor recycling facility is open and accepting cardboard, again.

News

Former WABI employee, NESCom instructor dies unexpectedly

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Rick was a valued colleague and friend at WABI for more than ten years, beginning in 1980.

Latest News

News

Maine Team Hope Walk for Huntington’s Disease

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Virtual walk for annual Maine Team Hope Walk

News

In-person absentee voting starts in Maine

Updated: 10 hours ago
Voters in other communities should check with their local city or town clerk for specific times and locations.

News

Liberty man killed in car crash Sunday night

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Spencer was the only person in the vehicle.

News

HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE

Updated: 11 hours ago
CHILDREN OF A PARENT WITH HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE HAVE A 50-PERCENT CHANCE OF INHERITING THE FAULTY GENE.

News

Closing arguments begin Monday in murder trial of New York man

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Reeves decided not to take the stand.

News

CLOSING ARGUMENTS WILL BEGIN THIS MORNING IN THE MURDER TRIAL OF CARINE REEVES

Updated: 11 hours ago
40-YEAR-OLD CARINE REEVES IS CHARGED WITH KILLING 55-YEAR-OLD SALLY SHAW IN CHERRYFIELD IN 2017.