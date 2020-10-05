October is National Pedestrian Safety Month

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is emphasizing pedestrian safety this month by deeming October National Pedestrian Safety Month.

According to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, 2019 had the highest number of pedestrian deaths in the U.S. in 30 years.

“One of the biggest issues we see here in the city is when folks are turning at an intersection. A lot of times when you’re making a turn, a right on red, that will actually be a place for the pedestrian to be able to cross," said Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills. "They push the button, they’re allowed to cross, and people will sometimes turn into the pedestrian in violation of that.”

Chief Jared Mills says it’s important to look both ways, but you should also make eye contact with the driver so they know your intent to cross the street.

“Just because somebody’s standing there doesn’t mean that you have to lock your brakes up and stop immediately. It’s that intent to actually cross the crosswalk. You can’t just cross without pushing the signal itself," said Mills.

At the end of the month, daylight savings will make it dark earlier, meaning extra precautions must be taken to stay safe.

“If you have a jacket or you have the tape, something reflective to put on so it’s retroreflective at night so people can see you," said Mills.

Chief Mills says rules of the road for cars apply to bicyclists as well.

He also clarified whose responsibility it is when a crosswalk isn’t present.

“It’s then on the pedestrian to actually wait for no cars to be coming," said Mills.

