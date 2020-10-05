Advertisement

NY man found guilty of 2017 Cherryfield murder

(Emily Tadlock)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The New York man accused of murdering a woman in Washington County in 2017 has been found guilty by a jury.

40-year-old Carine Reeves is accused of killing 55-year-old Sally Shaw in Cherryfield in 2017.

22-year-old Quaneysha Greeley is also charged for the murder.

Closing arguments were delivered Monday morning after eight days of trial.

No trial date has been set for Greeley as of yet.

Her attorneys say that will all be decided after this trial wraps up.

