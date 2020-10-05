Advertisement

Maine CDC reporting 25 new cases of coronavirus

There are 596 active cases in Maine.
Maine stats 10-5
Maine stats 10-5
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There are 25 new cases of coronavirus in Maine reported Monday.

The latest data from the Maine CDC shows that one case is yet to be classified, raising the state’s overall total to 5,545.

4,802 people have recovered.

Maine County COVID-19 cases for October 5, 2020
Maine County COVID-19 cases for October 5, 2020

There are 7 new cases in Cumberland County being reported Monday.

There are 191 active cases there, which is the most in Maine.

York County is reporting five new cases. A total of 165 are active.

Androscoggin and Kennebec Counties each have four new cases.

