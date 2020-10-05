Maine CDC reporting 25 new cases of coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There are 25 new cases of coronavirus in Maine reported Monday.

The latest data from the Maine CDC shows that one case is yet to be classified, raising the state’s overall total to 5,545.

There are 596 active cases in Maine.

4,802 people have recovered.

Maine County COVID-19 cases for October 5, 2020 (WABI)

There are 7 new cases in Cumberland County being reported Monday.

There are 191 active cases there, which is the most in Maine.

York County is reporting five new cases. A total of 165 are active.

Androscoggin and Kennebec Counties each have four new cases.

