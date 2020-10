LIBERTY, Maine (WABI) - A Liberty man died Sunday night in a fatal crash in his hometown.

Authorities Chris Spencer, 57, was on the Pinnacle Road in Liberty around 7 p.m.

His truck went off the road and hit a tree.

Spencer was the only person in the vehicle.

Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.