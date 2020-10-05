Advertisement

In-person absentee voting starts in Maine

Voters in other communities should check with their local city or town clerk for specific times and locations.
Published: Oct. 5, 2020
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Voting has started in Maine. Some communities have already sent out absentee ballots, others will send them out this week.

Starting Monday, you can vote in-person absentee.

In Portland, voters can go to the City Clerk’s temporary office space in the Merrill Auditorium lobby by using the Myrtle Street entrance.

Hours are 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Clerk’s Office will offer late hours until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, for ballot returns only.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, the City Clerk’s office will remain open until 7:00 p.m. for voter registration and in-person absentee voting.

In Lewiston, the City Clerk’s office early polling place is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., until Oct. 30.

The city will have extended hours until 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 22, and 27. Voting hours will also be available Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon, and until 5 p.m. Oct. 30.

The last day to in-person absentee vote in Maine is Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Everyone is asked to wear a mask when in-person voting.

