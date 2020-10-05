Advertisement

Holden man arrested for criminal threatening after dispute with neighbor

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says there has been an ongoing dispute between 34-year-old Jason Ashe and his neighbor.
34-year-old Jason Ashe is charged with criminal threatening.
34-year-old Jason Ashe is charged with criminal threatening.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) -A Holden man is facing several charges after police say he threatened a neighbor with a gun.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says there has been an ongoing dispute between 34-year-old Jason Ashe and his neighbor.

He says an argument escalated and Ashe allegedly showed he had a gun.

The chief says they believe he displayed it while it was still in its holster and then put his hand on it as to remove it but did not.

Police were called to the area of Eastern Avenue to look for Ashe who they say is out on bail.

They were able to locate him with the help of the Penobscot Sheriff’s Office and state police.

“We found him thanks to a Penobscot County Deputy. We found a holster. We were not able to find the alleged weapon," he said.

Chief Greeley says Ashe told them it was a pellet gun.

They are working to locate it.

He says this was an isolated incident, and police did not feel Ashe was a threat to the public at any time.

