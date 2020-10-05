Heaviest pumpkin recognized with award

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Damariscotta Pumpkinfest was cancelled this year because of the pandemic, but Maine’s biggest pumpkin was still crowned.

Elroy Morgan of Charleston says his 1,637 pound pumpkin grew up to 50 pounds a day at its peak.

The weigh in session was attended only by pumpkin growers and officials with the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth.

Morgan plans to drive the pumpkin around for a while in the back of his pickup to show it off.

Once the pumpkin has finished it’s victory lap, he says he’ll harvest the seeds and get ready for next year.

He says growing the oversized gourds is a lot of work, but he loves the reactions he gets from people who see them.

“I get a lot of cars blowing the horn, give me a thumbs up, they yell, cameras are out.”

Charlie Lopresti came in second place with a 1,628 pound pumpkin.

Third place when to Richard Powell at 1,452 pounds.

There were no cash prizes this year.

