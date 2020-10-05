Fright at Fort shirts fundraiser help after cancellation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of the scariest and most popular events of the holiday season *will not* take place this year...

With that in mind a local business is trying to help.

Organizers for Fright at the Fort felt that they could not hold their usual haunted tours due to the pandemic.

They draw thousands of people and have become a staple of the spooky season..

Losing all that ticket revenue got the folks at W.S. Emerson in Brewer thinking of a way to help them get by.

They designed Fright at the Fort shirts.

“That fundraiser is the number one fundraiser that helps them go on throughout the year and support their day-to-day operations and this year they’re missing it,” said Marketing Manager Abbie Puiia. “So, we really wanted to do what we could to bring the spirit of that event into the Halloween season while still raising money for them.”

The t-shirts are $15 and the sweatshirts are $25.

You have until next week to order.

There’s information on how to buy shirts here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.