Advertisement

Fright at Fort shirts fundraiser help after cancellation

W.S. Emerson designed shirts to help cover costs.
Fright at Fort shirts
Fright at Fort shirts(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of the scariest and most popular events of the holiday season *will not* take place this year...

With that in mind a local business is trying to help.

Organizers for Fright at the Fort felt that they could not hold their usual haunted tours due to the pandemic.

They draw thousands of people and have become a staple of the spooky season..

Losing all that ticket revenue got the folks at W.S. Emerson in Brewer thinking of a way to help them get by.

They designed Fright at the Fort shirts.

“That fundraiser is the number one fundraiser that helps them go on throughout the year and support their day-to-day operations and this year they’re missing it,” said Marketing Manager Abbie Puiia. “So, we really wanted to do what we could to bring the spirit of that event into the Halloween season while still raising money for them.”

The t-shirts are $15 and the sweatshirts are $25.

You have until next week to order.

There’s information on how to buy shirts here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cardboard recycling available for Bangor residents

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A Bangor recycling facility is open and accepting cardboard, again.

News

Former WABI employee, NESCom instructor dies unexpectedly

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Rick was a valued colleague and friend at WABI for more than ten years, beginning in 1980.

News

Maine Team Hope Walk for Huntington’s Disease

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Virtual walk for annual Maine Team Hope Walk

News

In-person absentee voting starts in Maine

Updated: 7 hours ago
Voters in other communities should check with their local city or town clerk for specific times and locations.

Latest News

News

Liberty man killed in car crash Sunday night

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Spencer was the only person in the vehicle.

News

HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE

Updated: 7 hours ago
CHILDREN OF A PARENT WITH HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE HAVE A 50-PERCENT CHANCE OF INHERITING THE FAULTY GENE.

News

Closing arguments begin Monday in murder trial of New York man

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Reeves decided not to take the stand.

News

CLOSING ARGUMENTS WILL BEGIN THIS MORNING IN THE MURDER TRIAL OF CARINE REEVES

Updated: 7 hours ago
40-YEAR-OLD CARINE REEVES IS CHARGED WITH KILLING 55-YEAR-OLD SALLY SHAW IN CHERRYFIELD IN 2017.

News

Auburn woman shot in face during altercation

Updated: 8 hours ago
Police were still investigating Monday morning.

News

Amtrak death of a New Hampshire man under investigation

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police are investigating a death in Old Orchard Beach last night, after a New Hampshire man was struck by the northbound Amtrak.