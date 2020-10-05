Former WABI employee, NESCom instructor dies unexpectedly

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

We are sad to announce the passing of a member of the WABI family. 62 year old Rick Davis died unexpectedly Sunday morning.

Rick was a valued colleague and friend at WABI for more than ten years, beginning in 1980. He started out as a studio camera operator and later worked in the field as a news videographer.

Rick Davis (WABI)

He directed weekend newscasts for two years before joining the commercial production team as a videographer/producer.

Rick was also an important member of WABI’s on-site crew for high school and University of Maine football and basketball, both running camera and directing, and he produced WABI’s MDA Labor Day telethon for two years.

Rick Davis (WABI)

Rick left WABI in 1990 to start his own production company, which he operated with his wife, Rene, whom he had met while both were employed here at WABI.

Up to his passing, Rick had been mentoring the next generation of video producers at New England School of Communications at Husson University, where he had served as an instructor/advisor for many years dating back to the 1980′s.

Our hearts go out to Rene, Rick’s sons, Kirk and Kyle, and his other family members, colleagues, and friends.

