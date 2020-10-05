Advertisement

Former WABI employee, NESCom instructor dies unexpectedly

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

We are sad to announce the passing of a member of the WABI family. 62 year old Rick Davis died unexpectedly Sunday morning.

Rick was a valued colleague and friend at WABI for more than ten years, beginning in 1980. He started out as a studio camera operator and later worked in the field as a news videographer.

Rick Davis
Rick Davis(WABI)

He directed weekend newscasts for two years before joining the commercial production team as a videographer/producer.

Rick was also an important member of WABI’s on-site crew for high school and University of Maine football and basketball, both running camera and directing, and he produced WABI’s MDA Labor Day telethon for two years.

Rick Davis
Rick Davis(WABI)

Rick left WABI in 1990 to start his own production company, which he operated with his wife, Rene, whom he had met while both were employed here at WABI.

Up to his passing, Rick had been mentoring the next generation of video producers at New England School of Communications at Husson University, where he had served as an instructor/advisor for many years dating back to the 1980′s.

Our hearts go out to Rene, Rick’s sons, Kirk and Kyle, and his other family members, colleagues, and friends.

It is with heavy hearts we share the news that longtime video instructor Rick Davis has passed away. Rick was a part of...

Posted by NESCom at Husson University on Sunday, October 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fright at Fort shirts fundraiser help after cancellation

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The t-shirts are $15 and the sweatshirts are $25.

News

Cardboard recycling available for Bangor residents

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A Bangor recycling facility is open and accepting cardboard, again.

News

Maine Team Hope Walk for Huntington’s Disease

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Virtual walk for annual Maine Team Hope Walk

News

In-person absentee voting starts in Maine

Updated: 7 hours ago
Voters in other communities should check with their local city or town clerk for specific times and locations.

Latest News

News

Liberty man killed in car crash Sunday night

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Spencer was the only person in the vehicle.

News

HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE

Updated: 7 hours ago
CHILDREN OF A PARENT WITH HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE HAVE A 50-PERCENT CHANCE OF INHERITING THE FAULTY GENE.

News

Closing arguments begin Monday in murder trial of New York man

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Reeves decided not to take the stand.

News

CLOSING ARGUMENTS WILL BEGIN THIS MORNING IN THE MURDER TRIAL OF CARINE REEVES

Updated: 7 hours ago
40-YEAR-OLD CARINE REEVES IS CHARGED WITH KILLING 55-YEAR-OLD SALLY SHAW IN CHERRYFIELD IN 2017.

News

Auburn woman shot in face during altercation

Updated: 8 hours ago
Police were still investigating Monday morning.

News

Amtrak death of a New Hampshire man under investigation

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police are investigating a death in Old Orchard Beach last night, after a New Hampshire man was struck by the northbound Amtrak.