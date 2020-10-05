Fate of NY man accused of murder now in the hands of jurors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The fate of a New York man accused of murder now lies in the hands of a jury in Bangor.

40-year-old Carine Reeves is accused of killing 55-year-old Sally Shaw in Cherryfield in 2017.

22-year-old Quaneysha Greeley is also charged for the murder.

Closing arguments were delivered Monday morning after eight days of trial.

Most of those arguments surrounded Greeley’s testimony.

The prosecution told the jury Greeley waited for Reeves to “man up” and confess to the murder.

When he didn’t, despite the concern for the safety of her family, they say she came forward to tell the truth about what happened.

The defense argued Greeley only came forward to save herself, and she actually killed Shaw.

Leane Zainea, Asst. Attorney General, said in part, “Not only is she worried about what could happen to her and her family, she realizes that she is still subject to a murder charge. That she could face 25 years for murder. That she is facing up to 10 years in prison for selling drugs and hindering apprehension, and yet she manned up and told you what happened to Sally.”

Defense Attorney Steve Smith told the court, “She knows what she needs to do. And what she needs to do right now is throw Carine Reeves under the bus to save her own skin.”

Quaneysha Greeley and her mother were in the court video room along with Sally Shaw’s family today.

Greeley was shaking her head and upset at some of the accusations put forth by the defense.

No trial date has been set for Greeley as of yet.

Her attorneys say that will all be decided after this trial wraps up.

Jury deliberations began around 11am.

Closing arguments begin in the murder trial of Carine Reeves. Reeves is charged with killing Sally Shaw in Cherryfield, July 2017. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/4UQVpZ2Nvj — Emily Tadlock (@Emily_Tadlock) October 5, 2020

