Advertisement

Fate of NY man accused of murder now in the hands of jurors

(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The fate of a New York man accused of murder now lies in the hands of a jury in Bangor.

40-year-old Carine Reeves is accused of killing 55-year-old Sally Shaw in Cherryfield in 2017.

22-year-old Quaneysha Greeley is also charged for the murder.

Closing arguments were delivered Monday morning after eight days of trial.

Most of those arguments surrounded Greeley’s testimony.

The prosecution told the jury Greeley waited for Reeves to “man up” and confess to the murder.

When he didn’t, despite the concern for the safety of her family, they say she came forward to tell the truth about what happened.

The defense argued Greeley only came forward to save herself, and she actually killed Shaw.

Leane Zainea, Asst. Attorney General, said in part, “Not only is she worried about what could happen to her and her family, she realizes that she is still subject to a murder charge. That she could face 25 years for murder. That she is facing up to 10 years in prison for selling drugs and hindering apprehension, and yet she manned up and told you what happened to Sally.”

Defense Attorney Steve Smith told the court, “She knows what she needs to do. And what she needs to do right now is throw Carine Reeves under the bus to save her own skin.”

Quaneysha Greeley and her mother were in the court video room along with Sally Shaw’s family today.

Greeley was shaking her head and upset at some of the accusations put forth by the defense.

No trial date has been set for Greeley as of yet.

Her attorneys say that will all be decided after this trial wraps up.

Jury deliberations began around 11am.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Escaped Waldo County inmates found sitting in NH stream

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They’re facing numerous charges including escape.

Crime

Two officers fired from Rockland Police Department, charged with animal cruelty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Both former officers are working with the union that represents them to appeal their dismissals.

News

Maine Team Hope Walk for Huntington’s Disease

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Virtual walk for annual Maine Team Hope Walk

News

In-person absentee voting starts in Maine

Updated: 5 hours ago
Voters in other communities should check with their local city or town clerk for specific times and locations.

Latest News

News

Liberty man killed in car crash Sunday night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Spencer was the only person in the vehicle.

News

HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE

Updated: 6 hours ago
CHILDREN OF A PARENT WITH HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE HAVE A 50-PERCENT CHANCE OF INHERITING THE FAULTY GENE.

News

Closing arguments begin Monday in murder trial of New York man

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Reeves decided not to take the stand.

News

CLOSING ARGUMENTS WILL BEGIN THIS MORNING IN THE MURDER TRIAL OF CARINE REEVES

Updated: 6 hours ago
40-YEAR-OLD CARINE REEVES IS CHARGED WITH KILLING 55-YEAR-OLD SALLY SHAW IN CHERRYFIELD IN 2017.

News

Auburn woman shot in face during altercation

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police were still investigating Monday morning.

News

Amtrak death of a New Hampshire man under investigation

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police are investigating a death in Old Orchard Beach last night, after a New Hampshire man was struck by the northbound Amtrak.