Escaped Waldo County inmates found sitting in NH stream

OSSIPEE, NH (WABI) -

Authorities say two men who walked away from the Maine Coastal Regional Reentry Center in Belfast last week were located in New Hampshire Sunday night.

Dakota Raven of Knox and Cameron Dana of Owls Head, both 24, were assigned to remove trash from the facility.

Officers from the Ossipee Police Department found a pick-up Sunday that had been reported stolen from Searsport.

After a K-9 search, police say Dana and Raven were found sitting in a stream.

They’re facing numerous charges including escape.

Both are expected to see a judge in New Hampshire today

Officials say both men were serving sentences for non-violent offenses.

