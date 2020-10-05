Advertisement

Clothesline project on display for domestic violence activism month

Tea & Tarts joins with Partners for Peace
T-shirts made by domestic violence abuse survivors hang on the wall of Tea & Tarts
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Tea and Tarts in downtown Bangor is hosting a display of the Clothesline Project during domestic violence activism month.

T-shirts made by survivors of domestic abuse and violence in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties have been hung on the wall of the Adams Art Gallery in Tea and Tarts.

The clothesline project gives survivors a voice and a creative outlet while raising awareness and letting other survivors know they aren’t alone.

Partners for Peace is holding a variety of events this month including a community panel and fundraising activities.

"For anyone affected by abuse and violence in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties we ask that you reach out to us. We have a help line that is 24/7 it’s free and confidential at 1800-863-9909″

You can find more information about all the events Partners for Peace is holding this month by clicking here.

