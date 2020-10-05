Closing arguments begin Monday in murder trial of New York man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Closing arguments will begin Monday morning in the murder trial of a New York man.

Carine Reeves, 40, is charged with killing Sally Shaw, 55, in Cherryfield in 2017.

The defense team called one witness to the stand on Friday before resting its case.

The state rested Thursday.

Reeves decided not to take the stand.

