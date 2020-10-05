Cardboard recycling available for Bangor residents

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor recycling facility is open and accepting cardboard, again

City residents can head to 530 Maine Avenue to dispose of larger amounts of cardboard.

Public works is asking that only people how live in Bangor use the dumpster due to cost.

“It will will need to be broken down, it’s a slotted dumpster so it’s only three inches tall, so all your boxes have to be flat when they go in,” said Assistant Public Works Director, Steve Smith. “When it’s full we will put a big magnetic sign on the front of it that says full. We will be closed during the dark for safety reasons more than anything, and we will pick, right now, it will be picked up once a week and we will see how it goes."

For now Public Works is asking residents to continue to break down what they can and use the normal trash pickup as much as possible.

