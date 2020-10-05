Advertisement

Auburn woman shot in face during altercation

Police say a 37 year old woman was shot in the the face.
Police say a 37 year old woman was shot in the the face.(Gray tv)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Sunday night, Auburn police were called to the area of Moulton Park on Hutchins Street for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, the found the unidentified 37-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her face. The suspect in the shooting was identified as Kachina Swasey, 24, of Auburn.

Swasey resisted arrest from officers, biting one and spitting on another. Police said neither officer required treatment.

The victim was conscious when police arrived and remains in serious but stable condition at Maine Medical Center. Witnesses say she was shot after a verbal exchange escalated.

Police were still investigating Monday morning.

Swasey faced several charges, including attempted murder, and was being held without bail.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE

Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHILDREN OF A PARENT WITH HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE HAVE A 50-PERCENT CHANCE OF INHERITING THE FAULTY GENE.

News

Closing arguments begin Monday in murder trial of New York man

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Reeves decided not to take the stand.

News

CLOSING ARGUMENTS WILL BEGIN THIS MORNING IN THE MURDER TRIAL OF CARINE REEVES

Updated: 21 minutes ago
40-YEAR-OLD CARINE REEVES IS CHARGED WITH KILLING 55-YEAR-OLD SALLY SHAW IN CHERRYFIELD IN 2017.

News

Amtrak death of a New Hampshire man under investigation

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police are investigating a death in Old Orchard Beach last night, after a New Hampshire man was struck by the northbound Amtrak.

Latest News

News

UMaine’s Newman Center holds Blessing of the Animals event

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
A tradition put on by Catholic churches across the state.

News

Small group walks in Ellsworth for Huntington’s Disease awareness

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
They walked as part of Team Hope in today's virtual event for HDSA.

News

Fatal shooting in Winthrop under investigation

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Winthrop. Officials say multiple agencies including the State Police Major Crimes Unit responded to Squire Court just off Payne Road Saturday night around 11.

News

Joy to Be Bald Holds Bake Sale to Help Child in Need

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
Community members donated various baked goods to the sale.

News

Senator Collins tests negative for coronavirus

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Senator Susan Collins has tested negative for the coronavirus..

News

Maine CDC Director implores people to get flu shot

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
This week Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah asked Mainers to go out and get the shot.