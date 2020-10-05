Auburn woman shot in face during altercation

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Sunday night, Auburn police were called to the area of Moulton Park on Hutchins Street for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, the found the unidentified 37-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her face. The suspect in the shooting was identified as Kachina Swasey, 24, of Auburn.

Swasey resisted arrest from officers, biting one and spitting on another. Police said neither officer required treatment.

The victim was conscious when police arrived and remains in serious but stable condition at Maine Medical Center. Witnesses say she was shot after a verbal exchange escalated.

Police were still investigating Monday morning.

Swasey faced several charges, including attempted murder, and was being held without bail.

