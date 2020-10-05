Advertisement

12 year old hospitalized after hunting incident

A spokesperson for the Maine Warden Service says, the boy was with his father in Deveraux Township in Washington County.
(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Deveraux TWP, Maine (WABI) - A 12 year old boy is in the hospital after being shot in a hunting incident this weekend.

We’re told the father shot a grouse and the shot struck his son.

The boy was transported to Northern Light EMMC.

The Warden Service is not releasing his name, and the incident is still under investigation.

