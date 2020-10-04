Advertisement

UMaine’s Newman Center holds Blessing of the Animals event

The blessing includes prayers offered, followed by the pets being gently sprinkled by holy water.
pets
pets(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) -

Pet owners were invited to have their animal companions blessed today in celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day.

A tradition put on by Catholic churches across the state.

The blessing includes prayers offered, followed by the pets being gently sprinkled by holy water.

The celebration took place around the state, including at the Newman Center on the UMaine campus.

Father Kyle Doustou was in charge of the service and spoke with us about why he loves this day so much.

“I love seeing all the different kinds of dogs especially, but I’m waiting for a really exotic animal to come like a snake or an iguana or something maybe a horse or a cow.”

