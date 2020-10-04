State Police investigating Winthrop shooting

WINTHROP, Maine (WMTW) - State Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Winthrop.

Responders from multiple agencies remain on scene along Squire Court, just off Payne Road, according to emergency dispatchers.

Emergency responders were first called there around 1 a.m.

There has been no official word on the extent of any injuries.

No information has been released as to a possible suspect.

We’ll bring you more information as soon as we have it.

