Small group walks in Ellsworth for Huntington’s Disease awareness

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -

A group of walkers met at Ellsworth High School today to walk the rail trail.

They walked as part of Team Hope in today’s virtual event.

The group was made up of a local family who has a family member dealing with the disease and Nancy Patterson, an organizer for the event.

The registration for the walk was free and Team Hope asked people to walk on their own terms, whether that be in your driveway, neighborhood or even on a treadmill.

Team Hope set out with lofty goals of fundraising this year and even due to the Pandemic they are very pleased with the amount raised so far.

“Our goal is $28,000, we were hoping to reach half of that this year because of COVID, but we’re already up to $21,000 so we’re hoping that people can still keep going and help us reach our goal.”

For more information on Team Hope, HDSA, OR INFORMATION AND RESOURCES REGARDING HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE, please visit Website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.