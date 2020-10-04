Advertisement

Senator Collins tests negative for coronavirus

Collins shared update on social media Sunday.
Senator Susan Collins has tested negative for the coronavirus..
Senator Susan Collins has tested negative for the coronavirus..(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins has tested negative for the coronavirus..

The Senator shared that information on social media Sunday morning.

Collins said quote “I have tested negative for COVID. Although I had almost no contact with my three colleagues who have tested positive, I thought it prudent to get tested.”

Collins went on to say that her thoughts are with the President, first lady, her colleagues and all that are infected with the virus.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine CDC Director implores people to get flu shot

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
This week Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah asked Mainers to go out and get the shot.

News

State Police investigating Winthrop shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
State Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Winthrop.

News

Governor Mills orders flags flown at half staff Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
It's in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

Coronavirus

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’; new hospital video released

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

Latest News

News

Dexter community holds birthday parade for Golden Cane holders

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Members of the Dexter community celebrated he two by driving by their houses, with signs and balloons included.

News

Massachusetts man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say 25-year-old Kevin MacLellan of Stoughton, Massachusetts was arrested late this morning at the Senator Inn and Spa.

News

Maine Red Knights donate check to young boy with rare condition

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
When the Red Knights got word of Harper's condition they wanted to help him as they have helped so many others.

News

Libertarian Party Presidential candidate visits Maine, Bangor Waterfront to greet supporters

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Along with Bangor she will make stops in Bethel, Lewiston and South Portland.

News

Wreaths Across America Dedicates “Welcome Home” Room to Colonel Roger Donlon

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The "Welcome Home" room is part of the newly renovated History and Hospitality House.

News

United Way and Bangin’ Whoopie Hold Food Drive

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
People could bring in food donations in return for free whoopie pies.