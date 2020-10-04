Senator Collins tests negative for coronavirus

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins has tested negative for the coronavirus..

The Senator shared that information on social media Sunday morning.

I have tested negative for COVID. Although I had almost no contact with my three colleagues who have tested positive, I thought it prudent to get tested. My thoughts are with the President, FLOTUS, my colleagues & all who are infected. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) October 4, 2020

Collins said quote “I have tested negative for COVID. Although I had almost no contact with my three colleagues who have tested positive, I thought it prudent to get tested.”

Collins went on to say that her thoughts are with the President, first lady, her colleagues and all that are infected with the virus.

