Patchy Fog Tonight, Variably Cloudy Skies Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Patchy fog will likely develop as well. Lows will fall back to the 40s for much of the state.

An area of low pressure will slide well to our south throughout the day on Monday. Skies will turn variably cloudy, there is the chance for a few showers as well, but most will remain dry. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to low 60s once again. High pressure will move into the region, to our southwest, on Tuesday. A great day is expected with mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the upper 50s to mid 60s. An area of low pressure will approach from the west on Wednesday. With that, mainly cloudy skies are expected. Showers will likely develop as well which will give way to a steadier rain at night. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to low 60s. Any showers will likely move out during the morning on Thursday. A mainly dry afternoon is expected with some breaks in the clouds. Highs will top out in the 50s to near 60 degrees for much of the state.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog is possible as well. Lows will drop back to the 40s statewide. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Variably cloudy skies, a few showers possible as well. Highs will top out in the 50s. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies, highs will top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wednesday: AM sunshine possible, otherwise mainly cloudy skies. Showers will likely develop later in the day. Highs will run in the mid 50s to low 60s. A steadier rain moves in later in the evening and at night.

Thursday: Morning showers possible, otherwise a mainly dry afternoon with some sunshine. Highs will run in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

