Advertisement

Mostly Cloudy With A Few Showers Possible Today

By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to push to our northeast today. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day. An isolated shower is possible as well. Highs will only top out in the 50s for much of the region, to lower 60s in the southern parts of the state. This area of high pressure will eventually push to the north late tonight into Monday. We’re looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Patchy fog will likely develop as well. Lows will fall back to the 40s for much of the state.

An area of low pressure will slide well to our south throughout the day on Monday. Skies will turn variably cloudy, there is the chance for a few showers as well, but most will remain dry. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to low 60s once again. High pressure will move into the region, to our southwest, on Tuesday. A great day is expected with mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the upper 50s to mid 60s. An area of low pressure will approach from the west on Wednesday. With that, mainly cloudy skies are expected. Showers will likely develop as well which will give way to a steadier rain at night. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to low 60s. Any showers will likely move out during the morning on Thursday. A mainly dry afternoon is expected with some breaks in the clouds. Highs will top out in the 50s to near 60 degrees for much of the state.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs topping out in the 50s to low 60s. An isolated shower is possible as well. Winds east/south at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog is possible as well. Lows will drop back to the 40s statewide. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Variably cloudy skies, a few showers possible as well. Highs will top out in the 50s. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies, highs will top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wednesday: AM sunshine possible, otherwise mainly cloudy skies. Showers will likely develop later in the day. Highs will run in the mid 50s to low 60s. A steadier rain moves in later in the evening and at night.

Thursday: Morning showers possible, otherwise a mainly dry afternoon with some sunshine. Highs will run in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy With An Isolated Shower Possible Today

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
High pressure will continue to push to our northeast today. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day. An isolated shower is possible as well. Highs will only top out in the 50s for much of the region, to lower 60s in the southern parts of the state.

Forecast

Cool Tonight, Partly Cloudy & Seasonable Tomorrow

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
High pressure is in control of our weather. Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight it will be cooler with lows dropping back to the mid 30s to low 40s.

Forecast

Dry Tonight, Partly Cloudy & Seasonable Tomorrow

Updated: 15 hours ago
High pressure is in control of our weather. Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight it will be cooler with lows dropping back to the mid 30s to low 40s.

Forecast

Partly Cloudy Skies & Seasonable Today

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
An area of low pressure will push to our north and east throughout the day. As it does so, high pressure will slowly build into the Great Lakes region. We’re looking at a mixture of sun and clouds today, there will be a bit more cloudiness across the north. Highs will generally run in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Latest News

Forecast

A Mixture of Sun & Clouds Expected Today

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT
|
An area of low pressure will push to our north and east throughout the day. As it does so, high pressure will slowly build into the Great Lakes region. We’re looking at a mixture of sun and clouds today, there will be a bit more cloudiness across the north. Highs will generally run in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Forecast

Scattered Showers Ending this Evening, Partly Sunny & Seasonably Cool this Weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
A small storm currently lifting through the Gulf of Maine will continue to bring showers to Maine this evening, with the steadiest rain falling across western and northern parts of the state. As the storm moves up into the Canadian Maritimes any lingering showers across Maine should taper off and end by midnight or shortly thereafter, with the sky gradually clearing late tonight.

Forecast

Scattered Showers Ending this Evening, Partly Sunny & Seasonably Cool this Weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
Scattered Showers Ending this Evening, Partly Sunny & Seasonably Cool this Weekend

Forecast

Rain Likely This Afternoon

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Gray and gloomy skies for the remainder of the day as low pressure moves through the Gulf of Maine then off to our northeast tonight. We’ll see periods of much-needed rain spreading west to east across the state this afternoon and evening.

Forecast

Rain Likely Today, Steadiest & Heaviest North

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Low pressure is forecast to move through the Gulf of Maine today then off to our northeast during the night tonight. This will bring us some rainfall today first in the form of showers this morning mainly over northern and western parts of the state followed by some steadier rain spreading west to east across the state this afternoon and evening.

Forecast

Scattered Showers Possible This Morning, Rain Likely This Afternoon

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:32 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
Skies will be mostly cloudy today as an upper level disturbance approaches New England. The upper level disturbance will cause a small storm to form just south of New England this morning, with the storm then moving northeast through the eastern Gulf of Maine later in the day and evening.