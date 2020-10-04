Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 36 new cases of coronavirus

There are 595 active cases Sunday.
Maine stats 10-4
Maine stats 10-4(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 36 new cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.

3 cases are yet to be classified, so the overall total rises to 5,519.

There are 595 active cases, that’s up 14 from Saturday’s numbers.

4,782 people have recovered.

That’s 19 more than Saturday.

Maine county stats 10-4
Maine county stats 10-4(WABI)

In the county by county by county breakdown you can see there are 9 new cases in Androscoggin County.

7 more active, for a total of 100.

That’s the largest jump overnight.

There are 5 more active cases in Cumberland County, making a total of 195 there.

Penobscot County has 3 new cases, making 263 so far and 3 more active cases, a total of 20 today.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Doctor: Trump improving, but not ‘out of the woods’ yet

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House has said Trump was expected to stay at the hospital for “a few days” and would continue to work from its presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases rise in at least 24 states as experts warn of winter surge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Experts say wearing face masks is the most powerful tool against the coronavirus until there's a vaccine. They also recommend social distancing and washing your hands often.

National

SCOTUS nomination event at White House likely superspreader event

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
At least eight people who attended the event, including President Donald Trump, are confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus.

National Politics

Trump 'not out of the woods' after COVID-19 hospitalization but team optimistic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Doctors say the president has made "substantial progress." He took Regeneron's experimental antibody cocktail and two doses of the therapeutic remdesivir.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’; new hospital video released

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

Coronavirus

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.

National

GOP seeks to call off Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Positive tests among lawmakers have raised fears of virus outbreak.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

National

VP Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The action has so far caused nearly 150,000 children and adults to be expelled from the country.

National

Chris Christie hospitalized with ‘mild’ virus symptoms

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Christie tweeted Saturday morning that he will be receiving medical attention and “will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”