Maine CDC reports 36 new cases of coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 36 new cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.

3 cases are yet to be classified, so the overall total rises to 5,519.

There are 595 active cases, that’s up 14 from Saturday’s numbers.

4,782 people have recovered.

That’s 19 more than Saturday.

Maine county stats 10-4 (WABI)

In the county by county by county breakdown you can see there are 9 new cases in Androscoggin County.

7 more active, for a total of 100.

That’s the largest jump overnight.

There are 5 more active cases in Cumberland County, making a total of 195 there.

Penobscot County has 3 new cases, making 263 so far and 3 more active cases, a total of 20 today.

