Maine CDC Director implores people to get flu shot

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Have you gotten your flu shot yet?

State Officials are imploring you to do so.

This week Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah asked Mainers to go out and get the shot.

He said he has followed his own adivce and gotten one himself.

He says that in the fight againts coronavirus, protecting yourself from influenza is the safe thing to do.

“We are going to be facing the onset not just of COVID-19 but also influenza on top of that," said Shah. "Both of those diseases on their own can be deadly. The possibility that we could be grappling with both poses extra challenges not just to healthcare providers but to all of us. Both diseases can be a risk as we go into the winter months that’s why getting your flu shot is a way to reduce the risk at least for one of those things.”

As the temperatures continue to drop we will lose the safety that being outside in the warmer months has provided when interacting with people.

Shah says, yet another reason he says to get the shot.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.