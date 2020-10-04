Advertisement

Joy to Be Bald Holds Bake Sale to Help Child in Need

All proceeds went to the family of Addison Grindle, a 3-year-old in need of chemotherapy.
Some of the many baked goods on display at the sale.
Some of the many baked goods on display at the sale.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LIBERTY, Maine (WABI) - People in Liberty bought sweet treats for a special cause.

It was a bake sale put on by Joy to Be Bald, all to benefit three year old Addison Grindle, who needs chemotherapy after the removal of a mass and a kidney earlier in the year.

People from all across the community donated a variety of baked goods, from brownies to cookies to cakes, and there was even a secondary sale of specially knitted items.

Organizers for the sale say that it was a great way for the community to come together and rally for someone in need.

“Everybody loves to bake. So, it brings the heart into it,” said Joy to Be Bald founder Lori Mayer.

If you missed the sale, there’ll be other events where you can lend a helping hand, with a walk-a-thon on the 18th and a special dinner on the 21st.

For more info on those, you can find Joy to Be Bald on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/joytobebald/

