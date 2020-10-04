Advertisement

How coronavirus is disrupting daily life on Capitol Hill

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Coronavirus continues to disrupt daily life on Capitol Hill.

Three Republican senators announced they tested positive for the virus over the weekend. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) have joined more than a dozen lawmakers who have reported infection since the pandemic began.

Back in early March, following the Conservative Action Political Conference, an attendee tested positive after reportedly greeting members of Congress at the event near Washington D.C. The situation sparked a slow and temporary Capitol exodus. Weeks later, House leaders changed the rules to allow lawmakers to cast votes remotely.

Since then, the Gray Television Washington News Bureau has interviewed several lawmakers who have contracted coronavirus and recovered.

Our team interviewed Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) in April, following his two-week quarantine. Cunningham described his symptoms as “mild.”

“This virus can have an expansive and wide breadth of impact on folks, from minor symptoms like mine, to the more severe symptoms,” said Cunningham during the April interview.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-L.A.), a physician, tested positive in August. He described his process of balancing work and self-care.

“You sleep a lot. You sleep, and then you are a little foggy. You don’t realize it, but when that fog starts to lift, you realize, ‘I wasn’t myself,'” said Cassidy. “I Zoomed; I Skyped; I made phone calls. I stayed in a small garage apartment.”

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), who is also a physician, says he experienced several symptoms back in April.

“It was intense for the first 12-18 hours,” said Dunn. “But then, it was really gone. Twenty-four hours later I was working.”

Dunn says he remains optimistic about medical solutions.

“The vaccines are going to be ready rolling off the line this year,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has postponed all floor proceedings until Oct. 19. The Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings are expected to convene on Oct. 12 as scheduled. The House has adjourned for October recess.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Politics

Maine reactions to President, First Lady testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Congressional delegation sends well wishes in social media posts

Politics

Maine Supreme Court rejects GOP request to put ranked-choice voting in presidential election on hold

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Ranked-choice voting will be used for the presidential race in Maine.

Politics

Voters with disabilities now have accessible ballot option to vote absentee

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Voters with disabilities will now have an accessible ballot option to vote absentee.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Latest News

Politics

Supreme Court looms large over Senate debate Monday night

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
4 Candidates, Republican incumbent Susan Collins, Democratic Challenger Sara Gideon and Independents Max Linn and Lisa Savage all took to the stage.

National Politics

U.S. Senate candidates participate in debate

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
It starts at 7 Monday night.

State

Maine launches online service to track absentee ballots

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT
Voters must enter their name, date of birth, and city of residence to check on the progress of their ballot.

Politics

HEAR FROM ALL FOUR CANDIDATES FOR U-S SENATE IN MAINE MONDAY NIGHT

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT
WITH THE NOVEMBER THIRD ELECTION FAST APPROACHING, WE WANT TO HELP YOU MAKE INFORMED CHOICES.

Politics

Maine prepares to use ranked-choice voting in the presidential election

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
On November 3rd Maine will become the first state to use ranked choice voting for a presidential election.

Politics

Donald Trump Jr. brings crowd to Maine Military Supply in Holden

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Donald Trump Jr. holds rally in Holden.