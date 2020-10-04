Governor Mills orders flags flown at half staff Sunday

AUGUTSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has ordered flags to be flown at half staff today.

The move is in accordance with a directive from President Trump.

It’s in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The president has proclaimed this week, starting today, as Fire Prevention week.

Here is the full statement from the Governor.

“Maine’s firefighters and first responders courageously put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, our state, and our nation,” said Governor Janet Mills. “As we recognize Fire Prevention Week across the nation, let us also pay tribute t0 those firefighters who gave their lives to save others and take every precaution we can to prevent fires in the first place.”

In the wake of the explosion in Farmington, Governor Mills used the Governor’s Contingent Funds to purchase gas detection meters for fire departments across Maine who stated they needed one. The gas detection meters allows firefighters to detect the presence of dangerous gasses and take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and others.

