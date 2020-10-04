Advertisement

Fatal shooting in Winthrop under investigation

There is currently no information as to a possible suspect.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - State police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Winthrop.

Officials say multiple agencies including the State Police Major Crimes Unit responded to Squire Court just off Payne Road Saturday night around 11.

Police say this is being investigated as a suspicious death.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and there is no information as to a possible suspect.

State police recommend area residents take normal precautions, and report any suspicious activity to the Winthrop Police Department.

