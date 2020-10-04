Advertisement

Dexter community holds birthday parade for Golden Cane holders

Titus will be turning 102 October 4th, and Clukey will be turning 100 on November 4th.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - A parade was held in Dexter today for two very special birthdays.

Russell Titus will be turning 102-years-old on October 4th, and Rita Clukey will turn 100 on November 4th.

Members of the Dexter community celebrated the two by driving by their houses with balloons on their cars to send them birthday wishes.

Local folks say that they enjoy supporting the community in any way they can.

“So we were with the Dexter Trail Riders ATV Club, I’m Trail Master. And we’re supporting the cause. We love doing events, it helps the community and we support them a lot," says parade participant Richard Hoffman.

We wish you both very happy birthdays.

