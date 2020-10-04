Amtrak death of a New Hampshire man under investigation
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a death in Old Orchard Beach last night, after a New Hampshire man was struck by the northbound Amtrak.
Police say 52-year-old William Grizzaffi of Lebanon, New Hampshire was found dead at the scene.
Officials say he was walking with his wife and a friend when he was struck.
There are no other reported injuries.
Officials also say that nearby signal devices appeared to be working.
Police believe alcohol appears to be a factor and the death does not look suspicious.
