Amtrak death of a New Hampshire man under investigation

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a death in Old Orchard Beach last night, after a New Hampshire man was struck by the northbound Amtrak.

Police say 52-year-old William Grizzaffi of Lebanon, New Hampshire was found dead at the scene.

Officials say he was walking with his wife and a friend when he was struck.

There are no other reported injuries.

Officials also say that nearby signal devices appeared to be working.

Police believe alcohol appears to be a factor and the death does not look suspicious.

