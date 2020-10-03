Advertisement

Wreaths Across America Dedicates “Welcome Home” Room to Colonel Roger Donlon

Donlon is the first Vietnam veteran to be awarded the Medal of Honor.
Donlon took part in a small ceremony celebrating the opening of the room.(Wreaths Across America)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Wreaths Across America has paid tribute to a hero with a special dedication.

The non-profit has built the Colonel Roger Donlon Vietnam War “Welcome Home” room at its newly renovated History and Hospitality House, with several rooms decorated to represent wars America has taken part in.

Donlon was the first Vietnam Veteran to be awarded the Medal of Honor, and the room represents a place for veterans to gather and share stories.

Donlon and his wife, Norma, have been with Wreaths Across America for three years, and are both honored by the dedication and happy to support an organization that does so much for veterans across the country. .

“And when you get a welcome home from your family, that’s something every warrior longs for and prays for, and I consider the Worcester Family an extension of the Donlon family, and so to have the Donlon name planted or transplanted here in the Worcester backyard, is certainly an honor, a privilege, and a joy," said Roger, while Norma added, “We felt that the mission to teach, the teach portion, was very evident on the convoy, with all the stops at the schools, and veterans organizations, and it just touches the lives of so many people, it’s amazing."

And if you want to help Wreaths Across America, info to donate and volunteer can be found at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

