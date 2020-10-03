United Way and Bangin’ Whoopie Hold Food Drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - United Way and Bangin' Whoopie came together with a sweet way to help the community in Bangor.

They held a special food drive, where people could bring food to donate to United Way, with the size of the donation determining the size of a free whoopie pie.

Alongside the drive, twenty percent of all proceeds from purchases went to United Way as well.

The partnership was brought together out of a shared desire to help those affected by food insecurity.

Both groups say that it’s important to help groups in need during a vital time.

“Unfortunately, one in three families are actually facing food insecurity right now, which is double the rate from 2018," explained United Way of Eastern Maine’s Chief Impact Officer Matt Donahue. "So, just in two years, we are seeing a huge rise, partially due to COVID-19, and so being able to restock the food pantry shelves is going to be a huge help, and it’s going to allow people who need food to have that.”

“I think it’s important, not just for a business, but for us as human beings to all gather together and help each other out during COVID-19. There’s just so many uncertainties that we don’t know about, and it’s not just a business, it’s on a personal level that we can help each other out,” added Bangin' Whoopie owner James Gallagher.

And if you missed the drive, you can still donate to United Way at https://www.unitedwayem.org/

