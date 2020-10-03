Two from Penobscot County arrested, facing felony drug charges

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two Penobscot County residents are facing felony drug charges after State Police say they found drugs during a traffic stop.

It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1 on I-95 in Augusta.

Troopers say they stopped a vehicle for various traffic violations including speeding and defective equipment. During the stop, they say they noticed indicators of other criminal activity.

They called for a drug-sniffing K9 who they say indicated the presence of narcotics.

According to police, they found $6,485 cash, 69 grams of heroin, 63 grams of crack cocaine, one gram of cocaine, and nearly a half a pound of assorted Oxycodone and Xanax pills pre-packaged for sale.

Troopers arrested John Wesley Clement, 22, of Bangor and Mollie Robichaud, 19, of Brewer.

Clement is charged with two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs, Class A felonies, Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule Z Drugs, a Class C Felony, Failing to Give Correct Name and Date of Birth, and Violating Conditions of Release, a Class C Felony.

Robichaud is charged with two counts of Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs, Class A Felonies, and Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule Z Drug, a Class C Felony.

