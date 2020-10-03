Two arrested in connection with East Millinocket church burglary
EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -Two people from East Millinocket were arrested in September in connection with a burglary at a church in town.
Police say Daniel Coon and Julia Firth, both 21, are charged with burglary and theft.
They say they were able to identify the two thanks to video cameras.
Police say several hundred dollars worth of items were stolen.
Both are expected to appear in court in December.
