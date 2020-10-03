Advertisement

Two arrested in connection with East Millinocket church burglary

Coon and Firth are expected to be in court in December.
Police say Coon and Firth were arrested in late September.
Police say Coon and Firth were arrested in late September.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -Two people from East Millinocket were arrested in September in connection with a burglary at a church in town.

Police say Daniel Coon and Julia Firth, both 21, are charged with burglary and theft.

They say they were able to identify the two thanks to video cameras.

Police say several hundred dollars worth of items were stolen.

Both are expected to appear in court in December.

In mid September the East Millinocket Police Department conducted an investigation into a burglary at a local church...

Posted by East Millinocket Police Department on Friday, October 2, 2020

