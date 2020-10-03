Partly Cloudy Skies & Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure will push to our north and east throughout the day. As it does so, high pressure will slowly build into the Great Lakes region. We’re looking at a mixture of sun and clouds today, there will be a bit more cloudiness across the north. Highs will generally run in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight it will be cooler with lows dropping back to the mid 30s to low 40s.

High pressure will build across the region tomorrow with a mixture of sun and clouds once again. Highs will only top out in the 50s for much of the region, to lower 60s in the southern parts of the state. This area of high pressure will eventually push to the north late Sunday into Monday. An area of low pressure will slide well to our south throughout the day on Monday. Skies will turn variably cloudy, there is the chance for a few showers as well, but most will remain dry. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to low 60s once again. High pressure will move into the region, to our southwest, on Tuesday. A great day is expected with mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the upper 50s to mid 60s. An area of low pressure will approach from the west on Wednesday. With that, mainly cloudy skies are expected. Showers will likely develop as well which will give way to a steadier rain at night. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Today: A mixture of sun and clouds, skies will be a bit cloudier across the north. An isolated shower possible. Highs will run in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, lows will fall back to the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds will be calm.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs topping out in the 50s to low 60s. Winds east/south

Monday: Variably cloudy skies, a few showers possible as well. Highs will top out in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies, highs will top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wednesday: AM sunshine possible, otherwise mainly cloudy skies. Showers will likely develop later in the day. Highs will run in the mid 50s to low 60s.

