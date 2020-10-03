Massachusetts man arrested on drug trafficking charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police say they have arrested a Massachusetts man on drug trafficking charges.

Police say 25-year-old Kevin MacLellan of Stoughton, Massachusetts was arrested late this morning at the Senator Inn and Spa.

Police say they were called to check on the welfare of an occupant of the hotel.

There they found MacLellan with Cocaine, Adderall, and Clonazepam.

He has been brought to the Kennebec County Jail and charged with two counts of Unlawful Drug Trafficking.

His bail was set at $80,000.

