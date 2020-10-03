Maine Red Knights donate check to young boy with rare condition

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine Red Knights were giving back again this weekend, and this time it was for a young boy with a rare disorder.

Harper has Mobius Syndrome.

Which prohibits the use of his facial muscles, leaving him unable to frown or smile.

When the Red Knights got word of Harper’s condition they wanted to help him as they have helped so many others.

They organized a bike ride called “miles for smiles” in June that was unfortunately cancelled due to COVID-19.

So they made t-shirts and did a bottle drive to raise money instead.

The group raised $2,400 and presented the check to Harper and his family at Johnstone Supply in Bangor today.

“It’s what we do, you know see people in need if we can help them out we’re going to, that’s just what the Red Knights are all about.”

“When Harper was diagnosed with Mobius Syndrome we knew nothing about it, it’s pretty rare. This whole time we just want to spread awareness you know have Harper have a good life growing up and feel like he’s normal and everything.”

Harper has been through a number of surgeries already and the money raised by the Red Knights will go to support medical expenses that will hopefully allow him to smile one day.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.