Maine CDC adds 18 cases of COVID-19 to state’s total

There are no new deaths to report
Maine COVID-19 stats updated10/3
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The overall number of COVID-19 cases in our state has gone up 18, according to the Maine CDC.

The total case count is now 5,486.

Active cases have decreased by five to 581.

Recoveries have increased by 23 to 4,763.

There are no new deaths to report.

Androscoggin County is reporting four new cases. That’s where the largest jump in active cases occurred. There are three new active cases since last report for a total of 93.

York and Cumberland Counties combine for 10 new cases.

Aroostook, Knox, Penobscot, and Waldo Counties each report one new case.

