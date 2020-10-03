Local football players enjoying the competition of 7 on 7

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A bunch of area high school football teams hit the field this week for 7 on 7 scrimmages. To the kids, it’s a chance to compete, even if it is not the normal Friday night lights experience.

“It’s obviously great to come out here and play football again,” says Hampden junior quarterback Kaden Beloff, “Seven on seven is not ideal, but it is better than nothing. We are a lot more fortunate than a lot of other teams out there. It’s just great to come out and play again.”

“It’s about time. It’s been a long wait, we put in a ton of work this summer,” says Foxcroft junior quarterback Austin Seavey, “It was pretty disappointing, to a lot of us, that we didn’t get a season. So we are just happy that we are able to get some form of it. Just wanted to come out and compete and have a good time.”

For the Orono football team, which opted to play a junior varsity last year, it was a return to the level of play they want to be at.

“It’s our first game in over a year so it feels good,” says Orono senior quarterback Henry Robertson, “Obviously it would’ve been so easy for them to just cancel the season. But pretty happy they gave us a chance and gave us something to work with.”

While it has been a strange fall for the kids, it has been an even greater challenge for Hampden’s new head coach Andrew Logan.

“We’ve made some adjustments you know we started out our season expecting to play. We did everything we could, we put in a whole new offense for these guys and they responded fantastic,” says Hampden head coach Andrew Logan, “We found out obviously things have changed and we were going to seven on seven and again the guys just kept responding. We changed the offense around and we got ready for seven on seven. The guys have just been nothing but excited to be playing football. It feels normal you know it really does. I’m just happy they can have something during a time like this.”

It did feel like football, and for the quarterbacks, a little extra time to throw it without getting crushed makes the 7 on 7 experience even better.

“It’s nice. Compared to last year so I’m able to come out here and I’ve got time to get my reads down,” says Seavey, “and get the balls out to our playmakers so we can go score touchdowns.”

“It’s all the time I need to be honest with you,” says Beloff, “I can make plays I can just hit all the routes out there. It doesn’t really matter because I got four seconds to do what I need to do out there and my team just comes up and backs me up and it’s awesome.”

