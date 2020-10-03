Lifetime fisherman from Stonington transitions to budding YouTube star

STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - ‘Ask Leroy’ is an online video series sharing knowledge about the fishing industry on the Maine Coast. It features 78-year-old Captain Leroy Weed of Stonington taking questions from callers about all things fishing, and giving back the insight of a man who’s spent his entire life here on the water.

“I started with my dad when I was eight or nine years old in a rowboat in this whole area out here," he said.

Last summer, he helped out at the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries virtual learning center, educating people from away.

“People loved him," said Tate Yoder, the Media Specialist at Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries. “We got calls and emails just saying how much they appreciated his generosity and sharing his knowledge, but also his genuine Maine spirit and character.”

But when opening to the public wasn’t an option this year because of COVID, they decided to offer his expertise online. 13 episodes and more than 20,000 views later, Leroy is an internet star.

He’s the ideal person to be answering questions about the fishing industry on YouTube. He’s been fishing out of Stonington for 68 years, so there isn’t anything he can’t answer. And to say he’s not shy is underselling it.

The limelight hasn’t changed him, and his wife has never seen one episode of ‘Ask Leroy.’

”We don’t have internet," he said. "I’ve still got a rotary phone, and I’m trying to figure that out. I’m trying to figure out how to text on it.”

Leroy isn’t doing the show for notoriety anyway.

“It’s not about being famous, or being a star, or being anything. What you see is what you get. I’m just a humble person that’s made a living from this area my whole life, and pass that on for whatever it’s worth.”

